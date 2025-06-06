Union Minister praises Mohan Yadav for renaming 'CM RISE' school as 'Sandipani Vidyalaya'

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh), June 6 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday appreciated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for renaming 'CM RISE' school as 'Sandipani Vidyalaya' and effectively implementing the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in Madhya Pradesh.

Pradhan, who was in Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Ratlam district on Friday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduce NEP-2020 with a vision to transform India's education system.

"I would appreciate Madhya Pradesh government for effectively implementing the Centre's New Education Policy. The results of this commitment would start giving results in the next few years," Pradhan said.

This is the second Navodaya Vidyalaya in Ratlam district. Pradhan said that people of Ratlam are lucky to have two Navodaya Vidyalaya and he credited for it to veteran BJP leader Thawar Chand Gehlot, who is now the Governor of Karnataka.

Gehlot, who had previously represented Alot Assembly seat (under Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency) twice (between 1990 and 1993), was the special guest at the event along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Meanwhile, highlighting the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government's progressive steps in school education system in the past two years, Pradhan said, "I would appreciate Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's decision for changing 'CM RISE' school as 'Sandipani Vidyalaya'. It shows his commitment towards NEP-2020."

Notably, the concept of 'CM RISE' school was introduced by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is now Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister.

Then it was said that the acronym 'RISE' stood for ‘Respect, Integrity, Strength, and Excellence’.

The initiative was to transform over 9,000 government schools of the state into best-in-class models over the next one decade through infrastructure upgrades, staffing and training, academic and administrative procedures, and other processes that could boost access to quality education.

However, on April 1 this year, Shivraj Chouhan's successor and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the 'CM RISE' schools in the state will be called 'Sandipani Vidyalaya'.

