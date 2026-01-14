Union Minister Pralhad Joshi felicitated by Dubai Kannada Sangha

Bengaluru, Jan 14 The Dubai Kannada Sangha felicitated Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi in Dubai, and hailed him for his commitment to the development of the state and his people-centric approach.

Addressing a programme organised in the UAE, Shashidhar Nagarajappa, coordinator of the 'Kannada School' in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said that just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to the nation's welfare, Pralhad Joshi also works for the welfare of Kannadigas in Karnataka.

He said the support and guidance provided by Union Minister Joshi to initiatives such as the 'Kannada School', launched to preserve Kannada language and culture in the UAE, have been a great source of inspiration. As a Union Minister, his generosity in listening to and responding to the concerns of NRIs is truly commendable, he added.

Shashidhar stated that Pralhad Joshi’s vision and concern for promoting Kannada land, language, and culture at the global level have given them renewed strength.

Expressing admiration, Shashidhar said that Pralhad Joshi has emerged as an efficient leader for his focus on Karnataka’s development and public welfare. He praised the minister for successfully implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary schemes in Karnataka.

Shashidhar said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s approach in responding to the problems of Non-Resident Indians is unparalleled. He described Joshi as a compassionate leader who consistently cares for the welfare of overseas Kannadigas and NRIs.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said it was a matter of pride that Kannada speakers abroad are coming together to promote Kannada language, culture, and identity, and are spreading the state’s rich cultural heritage on foreign soil. He expressed appreciation for the efforts of the UAE Kannada School.

He noted that NRIs in the UAE have become an inspiration to overseas Kannadigas by establishing Kannada schools and preserving language and culture.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat', Joshi said the PM had highlighted the greatness of Kannada and Kannadigas.

On the occasion, the management committee and teachers of the UAE Kannada School were felicitated for their unprecedented efforts in promoting Kannada abroad.

