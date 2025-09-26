Union Minister Pralhad Joshi pays floral tribute to Kannada writer Bhyrappa in Mysuru, conveys PM Modi's condolences

Mysuru, Sep 26 S.L. Bhyrappa, the renowned Kannada writer and recipient of the Saraswati Samman and Padma Shri, on Friday, was accorded final respects by Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on behalf of the Central government.

Union Minister Joshi travelled to Mysuru and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condolence message to Bhyrappa's family.

He offered floral tributes on behalf of the Prime Minister and the Central government, and later proceeded to the cremation ground near Chamundi Hill where he participated in the last rites and paid his homage to the acclaimed novelist and researcher.

"Today, the towering litterateur Bhyrappa has merged with the five elements. Despite receiving name and fame, he never flaunted them. He remained a man of utmost simplicity. He was a generous writer, who considered awards and their value as contributions to the poor and towards the society," the Union Minister said.

"S.L. Bhyrappa was one of the most gifted writers this land has seen. He never wrote any novel without thorough study and research. He would read, analyse, critique, and then write in his own distinct style," he added.

"Bhyrappa's was a historical and scholarly journey. More than 25 of his novels have been translated -- not only into Marathi and Telugu but also into languages like Chinese and Russian. Many of his works have gone into multiple reprints. Beyond Karnataka, he had a vast readership and admirers across the country," Union Minister Joshi noted.

"Bhyrappa never sought awards, nor did he make recommendations. Prestigious honours like the Saraswati Samman, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri came searching for him. He was a distinguished writer, who was celebrated with honours and awards across the nation," he said.

Union Minister Joshi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his message of condolence that "we have lost a profound writer and researcher who deeply studied the soul of India"."

Prime Minister Modi expressed grief and conveyed strength to Bhyrappa's family and said, "On behalf of the Indian government, on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, and personally, I pay my final respects to Bhyrappa's mortal remains," he added.

Ninety-four-year-old Bhyrappa passed away on September 24 in Bengaluru at a hospital following cardiac arrest.

The Congress-led government in Karnataka had announced to build a memorial in honour of Padma Bhushan awardee Bhyrappa.

