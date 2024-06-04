Union minister Pralhad Joshi scores fifth straight win in LS polls

Bengaluru, June 4 Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has secured fifth straight victory in the general elections. He represented the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat since its formation in 2009.

Earlier, he represented Dharwad North Lok Sabha seat in 2004.

Pralhad Joshi, who received 7.16 lakh votes, has secured a margin of 97,324 votes against Congress candidate Vinod Asooti, who got 6.18 lakh votes.

Speaking to the media, Joshi stated that he was expecting a bigger margin of victory. The percentage of polling was less, however, "a victory is victory."

“I will strive towards bringing down the travel time between Hubballi-Dharwad and Bengaluru to four hours. The work will be taken up to build the nearest port near Belekeri and the focus would be on providing drinking water facilities further,” he stated.

Joshi stated that there will be introspection about the performance of the BJP at the national level. “I am shortly visiting New Delhi. After meeting concerned persons and national leaders, I will know the reasons,” he said.

Joshi faced challenges this time as prominent Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swami alleged that the Union minister is finishing off the Lingayat leadership. Later, he also filed a nomination but withdrew it.

