Union Minister pushes for Odisha SEBC communities’ entry into central OBC list

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written a letter to D. Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, seeking his personal intervention for the inclusion of 108 communities listed under the state list of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) in the central list of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

In his letter, Pradhan stated, “I would like to draw your kind attention to a matter of great significance concerning the parity between the State and Central lists of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Odisha. Several communities that are already recognised in the State List of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) by the Government of Odisha are yet to be included in the Central OBC list.”

The Union Minister also noted that this inconsistency has created ‘administrative ambiguities’ and ‘interpretational challenges’ for members of these communities, especially during migration across states or while trying to access central government services, educational institutions, or job opportunities.

“Odisha has a substantial SEBC population, and their exclusion from the Central OBC list deprives them of uniform access to reservation benefits and welfare schemes available at the national level. Inclusion of these communities in the Central OBC list is therefore necessary to ensure parity between the State and Central frameworks, while also advancing the cause of social justice and inclusive development,” Pradhan added in his letter.

The Union Education Minister also shared a detailed list of 108 SEBC communities proposed for inclusion in his letter for consideration and necessary action.

“Given the importance of the matter, I request your personal intervention to look into the matter for inclusion of these communities in the Central OBC list, which would ensure uniform access to the benefits of reservations and welfare schemes. Thus, promoting educational and economic advancement among historically disadvantaged groups,” urged Pradhan.

It is pertinent here to mention that Pradhan on Monday wrote to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging his personal intervention for the early reconstitution of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC), which has remained non-functional after the completion of its tenure on January 3, 2024.

