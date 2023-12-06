Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar acts to provide physically-challenged Kerala woman with Aadhaar card

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said steps have been taken to provide an Aadhaar card to Joseymol, a 43-year-old physically challenged woman in Kerala, who was facing issues in getting it.

Joseymol, despite two years of efforts to get an Aadhaar, did not succeed due to a technical issue as her fingers are too small and she was refused one, which led her to numerous issues of failing to get her rightful social welfare financial assistance besides other benefits.

She hails from the popular tourist destination at Kumarakom in Kerala's Kottayam district.

Chandrasekhar told the media after he read about the case of Joseymol, he gave all the directions to issue her an Aadhar card, and the process has started and will be completed soon.

"Directions to use biometric methods have been given and all those who due to a similar reason have not got , will also be given," he said.

The Kottayam District Collector has already begun the work for the issue of the Aadhaar along with the officials from the Kerala State IT Mission.

The primary requirement for an Aadhaar card is finger prints which Joseymol is unable to get because of her disability and in the past, the Aadhaar authorities had intimated her that it will not be possible to give her a card.

And now with her Aadhaar card just round the corner, Joseymol will soon get her rightful claims as her name will now be reinstated in the family ration card - for which Aadhaar is a must - and other benefits. Besides her mother will also get benefits of having a physically challenged daughter.

