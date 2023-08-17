Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates G20 digital innovation summit

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, inaugurated the G20-DIA (Digital Innovation Alliance) Summit in Bengaluru on Thursday. The two-day summit, being held on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of DEWG (Digital Economy Working Group) under G20, will be attended by global experts and digital leaders, including representatives from other G20 countries. The summit will have discussions on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Security in the Digital Economy, and Digital Skilling, among others.

As part of India’s G20 Presidency, G20 DIA initiative was launched under MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) Startup Hub. It recognises and accelerates the growth of startups from all G20 countries and nine invited guest countries in six sectors - EdTech, Health tech, Agritech, Fintech, Secured Digital Infrastructure, and Circular Economy. Speaking on the occasion Chandrashekhar said, “Over 120 start-ups all over the world are assembled in Bengaluru today which is a recognition that India is standing as a global champion of the global innovation ecosystem” said, Chandrashekhar. Continuing further he said, As an advancement, eight countries have signed an MoU with India, these countries will work with India, and take the technology of India. A total of 174 startups from 29 countries are part of the programme. These startups will pitch their ideas to a jury of global leaders at the G20-DIA Summit, which will culminate on August 18, with an awards ceremony wherein 30 startups will be honoured in various categories.