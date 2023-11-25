Union Minister recommends CBI probe into midday meal 'irregularities' in West Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 25 Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar on Saturday said that he has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the midday meal scheme in state-run schools in West Bengal.

His announcement comes just a day after Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari launched a scathing attack against the state government alleging massive irregularities in implementation of the scheme in the state.

Sarkar claimed that following successive investigations by the central field research teams, several irregularities have been identified in the implementation of the programme.

"So we had no other option but to recommend a CBI probe in the matter," he said.

However, state Education Minister Bratya Basu countered all the allegations in the matter and also questioned the manner in which the central investigation team submitted its report.

Accordingly to him, the central field research team submitted its report on this count in an unbelievably hurried manner and that too without the signature of the state government representative in the team.

Basu also challenged Adhikari's allegation that there was loss of Rs 100 crore in the scheme.

"In fact, the state government saved Rs 18.80 crore allotted under this scheme. Anyway, we welcome any kind of probe in the matter," he said.

In April, the central investigation team submitted its report where it claimed Rs 100 crore losses. The report also mentioned that a much lesser amount of food that what is scheduled under the midday meal scheme was provided in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor