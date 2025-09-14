Union Minister Scindia inspects redevelopment work of Gwalior Railway station

Gwalior, Sep 14 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the under-construction Gwalior Railway Station, a key modernisation project, on Sunday, and directed officials to ensure its swift completion.

During his visit to the site, the Minister held a conversation with officials and inspected the quality of materials being used for construction. He also checked the design for the Railway station being adopted. Scindia instructed that special quality of stones should be used for flooring work, which should reflect the rich culture and heritage of Gwalior city. He instructed that there should be no compromise with quality.

"Redevelopment of Gwalior Railway Station is not just about modernising the structure but also providing world-class facilities to passengers. The development will not only reflect heritage values, but it will also help boost tourism in the Gwalior-Chambal region," Scindia said. After the inspection visit, he told the media persons that the officials have been asked to speed up work and complete the project as soon as possible.

"It would be a world-class Railway station. Officials assured that they would complete the project in the stipulated time," he added. Notably, the redevelopment work of Gwalior Railway station was supposed to be completed by December 2024; however, it was delayed due to unknown reasons.

Deputy Chief Engineer of the project, Akash Yadav, was transferred two months ago due to the slow pace of work. The Gwalior station will be redeveloped as a world-class establishment at a cost of Rs 534.70 crore. The station will be spread over an area measuring 48,061 square meters, according to the Indian Railway's earlier statement.

The iconic building of the to-be-redeveloped Gwalior Railway Station will showcase the local art and culture and Gwalior city’s rich heritage. After its redevelopment, the station will have an enhanced passenger experience with world-class facilities such as better illumination, escalators, and lifts to improve accessibility, wayfinding signage, a spacious roof plaza, adequate waiting space, and recreational facilities for passengers. The modern Gwalior station redevelopment project will showcase the heritage with a touch of modernity.

