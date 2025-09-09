Union Minister Scindia on three-day visit to Guna from tomorrow

Gwalior, Sep 9 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will embark on a three-day extensive visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Guna, under the Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh, and attend several meetings from Wednesday.

Upon arriving at Gwalior airport on Tuesday evening, the Union Minister told media persons that for the next three days, he will be among the people of Guna and Gwalior and will inaugurate several development projects in the region.

"I will be visiting Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar districts in the next three days and will hand over several gifts (development projects) to the people. We will ensure that Gwalior and Guna continue to witness growth under the leadership of PM Modi," Scindia said.

After reaching Gwalior on Tuesday, Scindia held a public meeting and attended the 'Chhamavani' (forgiveness) programme of the Jain community. Later, he also visited Baba Mansur Ali Shah's Dargah (shrine) to seek blessings.

Last month, Scindia, an erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, who is the Lok Sabha MP from his family bastion Guna, carried out a four-day extensive visit between August 21 and 24.

While addressing a public gathering in Guna, he launched a scathing attack on his political rivals, saying that many people come during good times, but they don't come forward when people need their support during bad times.

Scindia, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, had also carried out an aerial inspection in flood-affected Guna. Since then, he has been regularly monitoring the situation and progress in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Last week, Scindia also reviewed the flood relief fund and other compensation released by the state government to the people of Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar districts.

Notably, more than 30 people died and over 400 people were airlifted from Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Kolaras, Chanderi and Guna districts, which fall under the Guna Lok Sabha seats being represented by Scindia since 2002 (except between 2019-2024).

Before Jyotiraditya Scindia, this seat was represented by his late father and former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia and his grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia between 1989 and 2002.

