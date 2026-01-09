Union Minister Scindia reiterates commitment to farmers, rural women

Shivpuri (MP), Jan 9 Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, reiterated on Friday the importance of two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) that had been signed earlier on January 7 with Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Addressing a public gathering in Badarwas (Shivpuri), he reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring real-time monitoring of fertilisers so that farmers receive transparent and timely supplies.

He also emphasised the second MoU, which focuses on the economic empowerment of rural women through training provided by India Post Payments Bank.

Under this initiative, women will take on the responsibility of opening accounts in villages, enabling them to earn between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000 per month and thereby strengthening financial inclusion at the grassroots level.

On Friday, he inaugurated a modernised sub-post office in Badarwas, describing the historic facility, located near an ancient temple, as fully transformed with contemporary amenities to serve the public.

He noted that this development is part of the postal modernisation campaign launched in 2009, under which 50 post offices across the region have already been upgraded.

Earlier in the day, he also dedicated new state-of-the-art sub-post offices in Kolaras and Jagatpura in Shivpuri district.

He emphasised that these upgraded facilities will act as "windows to the world," delivering accessible, timely, and reliable postal services equipped with world-class infrastructure.

Highlighting the role of postal workers, the Union Minister remarked that a postman does more than deliver mail: "He carries emotions from one home to another and even across borders."

Drawing from popular culture, he referenced actor Sunny Deol's famous line about a letter's arrival, adding that today's postman brings a bank along with the letter.

He underscored the importance of Post Office Savings Bank, insurance schemes, and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, calling the latter a seed nurtured by parents that grows into a banyan tree securing the future of daughters.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Communications Minister expressed confidence that India's Postal Department will soon achieve global recognition for service quality.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to integrating postal services deeply into citizens’ lives, ensuring modern, citizen-centric, and reliable access for all.

