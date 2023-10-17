Union Minister Shekhawat says diaries of different colours will come out in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 17 Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hit back at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remark that it is written in the "red diary" that the Congress will form the government in Rajasthan after winning the Assembly elections.

Kharge made the remark while addressing a poll rally in Baran district. The Congress chief was referring to the alleged 'red diary', which Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said has contained records of 'every corrupt act committed by the Congress'.

Talking to the media at Jodhpur Airport, Shekhawat said: "Let the government change; when the investigation starts, different coloured diaries of every scam will come out. Till now only red diaries have come out, now diaries of rainbow colours will come out."

"... Well, the (Congress) National President has accepted that there is a Red Diary, otherwise till now everyone was denying it," the Union minister said.

Taking jibe at the Congress President, Shekhawat said: "My question is to Kharge Saheb, which line is written first in the red diary -- the lines that Mallikarjun Kharge said today, or those lines which the former minister recited in the Assembly while reading the red dairy. Congress expelled the former minister for raising his voice for the respect of the woman... Congress ministers and MLAs had assaulted him in the Assembly."

"This government is the most corrupt government of the century, the account of which is in the red dairy. Let the government change, when the investigation starts, diaries of many colours will come out...," the Union Minister added.

