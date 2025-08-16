Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for ‘Swadeshi,’ ‘Vocal for Local’ appeal on Janmashtami

New Delhi, Aug 16 Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday called upon citizens to embrace the spirit of Swadeshi and Vocal for Local on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Stressing that the idea must become a “mass movement,” he urged people to adopt locally made products in their daily lives to empower farmers, artisans, and self-help groups.

In a video message shared on social media platform X, Chouhan extended greetings on Janmashtami and drew a symbolic parallel from the life of Lord Krishna.

“I want to congratulate everyone on Krishna Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna bless you all. His message has the power to change the direction of our lives. When the cowherds were preparing to worship Indra, Krishna told them not to worship him, as he was far away. Instead, worship Govardhan, which sustains us every day. The Govardhan Parvat provides grass for cows, fruits from its trees, and medicinal herbs for our wellbeing,” he said.

Chouhan described Krishna’s message as an ancient form of Vocal for Local.

“This was the essence of Vocal for Local given by Lord Krishna himself. In today’s context, adopt Swadeshi. Buy things made in your village, your district, and your state for daily use. If we buy products made around us, artisans, self-help groups, and farmers will benefit. Their income will rise, employment will increase, and our economy will be strengthened,” he added.

The Union Minister further appealed to make Swadeshi a people’s movement.

“Come, while worshipping Lord Krishna, let us take a pledge that we will buy only Swadeshi goods and spread this message far and wide. Together, we must turn Swadeshi into a mass movement,” he added.

The call for Swadeshi evokes memories of Mahatma Gandhi’s powerful Swadeshi Movement, which emerged as a forceful tool against British colonial rule. Gandhi’s appeal to boycott foreign goods and adopt indigenous products not only weakened the colonial economy but also instilled national pride and self-reliance.

Today, as India faces global trade uncertainties and rising tariffs, PM Modi’s Vocal for Local campaign revives the Gandhian spirit, positioning the country to strengthen its economy from within. With festive and wedding seasons approaching, the Prime Minister has repeatedly urged citizens to prioritise Made-in-India goods, linking economic independence with cultural pride.

Gandhi himself had described Swadeshi as a philosophy of self-restraint and self-reliance, calling it the “truest test of human efficiency.” Reimagined through initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the philosophy continues to guide India’s vision of self-sufficiency.

The historical success of the Swadeshi Movement (1905–1911), which mobilised millions to boycott foreign goods, remains a reminder of the power of collective action.

