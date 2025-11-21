Union Ministers, industry hail India’s ongoing effort to modernise labour framework

New Delhi, Nov 21 India on Friday witnessed a major shift in its labour regulation framework with the implementation of the four consolidated labour codes, a move hailed by central ministers, industry bodies, and legal experts as a historic step toward a modern, fair, and future-ready labour ecosystem.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called the implementation of the new labour codes a “new chapter in labour reforms” and said they will empower workers while promoting ease of doing business.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said the reform ensures a safer and more dignified workplace, adding that the changes will create more opportunities for women, youth, and workers across India, accelerating the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described the move as a transformational and historic decision for the welfare of India’s labour force.

He said the new system guarantees minimum wages for all workers, appointment letters for youth, social security benefits for 40 crore workers, equal pay for women, and double wages for overtime work.

Mandaviya also highlighted provisions for annual free health check-ups for workers above 40 years of age, social justice aligned with global standards, and stronger safety measures for those working in hazardous sectors.

Calling the reforms a strong step toward building an empowered and self-reliant workforce, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the new labour codes will strengthen India’s ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Industry association Nasscom also welcomed the move, stating that the shift represents a significant milestone in modernising India’s labour framework.

The organisation said businesses can expect a smoother transition as the new structure will be implemented in a phased and well-sequenced manner.

According to Nasscom, the reforms bring more clarity on employment terms, strengthen workplace safety and health standards, and enable a stronger social security ecosystem.

Legal and policy experts echoed the sentiment while emphasising the long-term nature of the transformation.

Sajai Singh, Partner at JSA Advocates and Solicitors, said the codes reflect modern workplace realities by acknowledging new forms of employment, including gig and platform-based work.

He noted that the reforms are progressive, especially in terms of allowing women to work night shifts and ensuring social protection for previously unrecognised workforce categories.

Another partner at the firm, Minu Dwivedi, said the overhaul was necessary because earlier labour laws were written decades ago for a manufacturing-driven economy and did not reflect the growth of services, technology, freelancing, and gig-based roles.

Calling the implementation a “pivotal moment,” Preetha S, Partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, said the new structure simplifies previously fragmented regulations and gives companies an opportunity to modernise workforce strategies, compliance systems, and HR policies.

Gerald Manmohan, also a Partner at JSA, said the reform marks a turning point in India’s labour governance after nearly five years of procedural groundwork.

The Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) also welcomed the rollout, saying the reform will boost formal job creation and unlock regulatory flexibility needed by the staffing industry.

ISF stated that consolidating 29 scattered labour laws into four streamlined codes is a long-awaited step toward balancing worker protection with employer flexibility.

