Union Ministers speak about all issues except Shivaji row: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday triggered a controversy when he made sharp comments against Union Ministers saying that they speak about all issues except the Chhatrapati Shivaji row.

Speaking to reporters about the alleged insult to Shivaji Maharaj, Raut said, "Those sitting with Fevicol chair in the government speak on every issue but are silent on the insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I thought at least one self-respecting man would raise the issue."

The development came after the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "old icon" while addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on November 19, 2022.

Stressing on the unity of Shiv Sena, Raut said that the party is one and will remain so.

"We are fully prepared. Shiv Sena is one. Shiv Sena was founded by Balasaheb Thackeray and the army is led by Uddhav Thackeray," the senior leader of the party said.

Speaking on the Shiv Sena's symbol dispute, Raut said that they have faith in the court and claimed that the dispute created by the Centre in Maharashtra shall be foiled.

"Even though the appointments in the 'autonomous' Election Commission of India are done by the central government, we still believe in its sanctity and autonomy. We are the main pillars of the country and therefore have great faith in the court," said Raut.

Raut also attacked the central government and said, "Whatever has been done in Maharashtra is due to the political pressure of the Centre. I am sure that the country will realize that the constitution and justice are alive in this country."

( With inputs from ANI )

