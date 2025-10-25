Union MoS George Kurian urges fisheries workers to register under NFDP

New Delhi, Oct 25 Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying George Kurian on Saturday called on all stakeholders in the fisheries sector to register under the National Fisheries Development Programme (NFDP) to avail insurance coverage and various welfare benefits.

During a Fisheries Outreach Programme in Thrissur, the minister said that the NFDP aims to ensure that maximum benefits reach those associated with the fishing community, an official statement said.

The minister appreciated the Government of Kerala for extending full cooperation in implementing the Central government policies in the fisheries sector.

Highlighting the progress made in infrastructure development, Kurian said that many fishing harbours have been redeveloped through the joint efforts of both governments. The minister also informed about the provision of low-interest loans for the development of fishing harbours.

The minister said that nine integrated coastal villages in Kerala have been selected for development, adding that facilities such as processing centres, kiosks, and community centres will be installed in these villages.

The central government will fully fund these projects aimed at promoting climate-resilient and technology-driven fisheries, with an allocation of Rs 2 crore, while the state government will identify beneficiaries, Kurian said.

The minister emphasised the importance of increasing fisheries production, highlighting that India is the second-largest fish producer and processor in the world.

He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting cooperative societies of fish farmers, ensuring that they receive due benefits under welfare and development schemes.

The Outreach Programme aimed to create awareness among fishers and fish farmers about various welfare and livelihood enhancement schemes of the Government of India and to promote sustainable fisheries practices, the statement said.

During the event, George Kurian distributed Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs), transponders, and NFDP registration certificates and discussed opportunities for strengthening Kerala’s fisheries and aquaculture sectors, the statement noted.

