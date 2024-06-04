Union MoS Shobha Karandlaje leading on Bengaluru North seat

Bengaluru, June 4 Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, is leading from the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat by 42,022 votes.

The Congress has fielded former IIM faculty Prof. M Rajeev Gowda against her.

