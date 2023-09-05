'Union of States under assault': Cong takes swipe at Centre after 'Prez of Bharat' G20 invite

New Delhi, Sep 5 Congress on Tuesday hit back at the government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan (President House) sent out invites for a G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of President of Bharat instead of the usual President of India saying now even this "Union of States" is under assault. In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'."

"Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: 'Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States'. But now even this 'Union of States' is under assault," the Congress communication in-charge said

The Narendra Modi-led Central government, which has been emphasising liberating the people of the country from the "slavery mentality" and any elements related to such a psyche during the ongoing "Amrit Kaal", is reportedly planning to remove the word "India" from the Constitution, sources in the know of things claimed, adding that a preparation pertaining to the proposal is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor