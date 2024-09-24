Union Railway Minister Vaishnaw tests Kavach 4.0 in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 24 Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday tested the 'Kavach 4.0' in Rajasthan which has been installed at 108-km-long railway track running between Sawai Madhopur and Kota.

He said that a target has been set up to establish the automatic train protection system Kavach 4.0 systems across the country by December 2030.

Union Minister Vaishnaw was interacting with the media persons at Gandhinagar railway station in Jaipur on Tuesday before moving for a trial run in a Kavach-fitted train at Sawai Madhopur.

He said 10,000 locomotives and railway tracks running at around 9,000 km will soon be equipped with Kavach 4.0.

Union Minister Vaishnaw added that it is a complex work and will take some time for installation.

He said that this system will prove to be a boon in preventing train accidents.

The Union Railway Minister travelled in a Kavach-fitted train on Tuesday noon for a trial to check the efficiency of the automatic train protection system at Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

He boarded the Kavach-fitted engine of a train at the Sawai Madhopur railway station and travelled till Sumerganj Mandi railway station.

The railway track between Kota to Sawai Madhopur in Kota railway division is the first such track equipped with the track protection system KAVACH 4.0.

The Kavach system works to automatically stop two trains when they come face-to-face. It also keeps the speed of the train under control.

When the Union Railway Minister travelled in the train, the loco pilot ran the train at a speed of 130 km per hour.

As soon as the train came near a railway gate, the Kavach system got turned on.

The gate got opened, so the Kavach system stopped the train 50 metre away.

Union Minister Vaishnaw also inspected the redevelopment work of Gandhinagar railway station in Jaipur on Tuesday noon.

He also reviewed the formation of Rail Rakshak Dal, a team formed for the first time to give instant help during accidents in Jaipur. This team will include NDRF, RPF and other officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor