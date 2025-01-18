Union Tourism Minister praises UP govt for Mahakumbh management

Jodhpur, Jan 18 Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday criticised the Congress party, alleging its repeated attempts to undermine democratic institutions.

Referring to the Congress' actions since independence, Shekhawat remarked, "From the 1954 Kumbh to the Emergency and 2014, treatises can be written about how the Congress tried to strangle democracy and its pillars."

Speaking to the media upon his arrival in his home district, Shekhawat commented on the Gandhi family's role in Congress politics. He accused the party's leadership of hypocrisy, saying, "Congress actions, character, and true face are akin to elephant’s teeth. They have been exposed to the country and the world."

Addressing the arrangements of the Mahakumbh, Shekhawat praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He contrasted these efforts with past instances of mismanagement, highlighting the 2013 Kumbh stampede and the lack of preparedness during the 1954 Kumbh.

Shekhawat criticised the indifference shown during Nehru's time, claiming that more than 1,000 people lost their lives due to poor arrangements.

He also emphasised the current government’s commitment to preserving and respecting heritage, saying, "This time, the arrangements for Mahakumbh are far superior. The government has demonstrated sensitivity and responsibility toward such a significant cultural and spiritual event."

When asked about the silence of the INDIA Bloc on Kumbh, Shekhawat “dismissed” them as “opportunistic”.

"This is a coalition of people driven by self-interest. Those who previously ignored or disrespected Kumbh can neither understand its importance nor the faith it represents," he said.

He described Mahakumbh as a unique festival that captivates global attention.

"Crores of people from across the country and the world are participating with devotion and curiosity. International visitors are eager to witness how such a massive event can be organised at one place," he said.

He also highlighted the exceptional arrangements, noting that over 5 crore people took a holy dip during Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, with numbers expected to rise on Mauni Amavasya.

The Union Minister concluded by emphasising that the current government’s efforts make the Mahakumbh a global case study in event management and cultural preservation.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor