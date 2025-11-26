Unity March: CM Bhajanlal Sharma flags off 'Yamuna Pravah Yatra'

Jaipur, Nov 26 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday flagged off the 'Yamuna Pravah Yatra' from the Amar Jawan Jyoti in Jaipur as part of the nationwide 'Unity March', marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event saw participation from marchers representing eight states, including Rajasthan.

Senior BJP leaders, including MP Manju Sharma, MLAs Kalicharan Saraf, Bal Mukundacharya, Gopal Sharma, and several others, were present during the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the march aims to spread the message of national unity and highlight Sardar Patel's contribution to unifying princely states after Independence.

As part of the anniversary initiative, four 'yatras' named after major rivers are being organised across the country. Two of these are passing through Rajasthan.

The 'Ganga Pravah Yatra', flagged off earlier from Delhi by Union Health Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda, is moving through Alwar, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Chittorgarh and Udaipur before reaching Karamsad in Gujarat.

The 'Yamuna Pravah Yatra' will travel through Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur and Sirohi before entering Gujarat. Together, the two Rajasthan routes will cover 10 districts.

Two representatives from each participating district and several youth volunteers from the BJP Yuva Morcha have been included in the march. Cultural programmes showcasing local traditions are being organised en route.

In Alwar, marchers were welcomed with Bharathari performances, while Sawai Madhopur hosted a Kanhaiya Dangal.

Events were also planned in Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur. The first leg of the Yatra includes a student interaction at Haridev Joshi Journalism University and an evening visit to the Brahma Temple in Pushkar.

Further student dialogues, market outreach campaigns and heritage visits are scheduled as the march progresses.

All four marches will converge at Karamsad, Gujarat, where the concluding ceremony will take place.

The BJP says the initiative aims to instil a deeper understanding of Sardar Patel's role in nation-building and promote unity and pride among citizens, particularly the youth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor