‘Unity, not victory our priority,’ says Kumaraswamy on RS polls

Bengaluru, Feb 27 Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD (S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that not winning the election but his party's top priority is to maintain unity among its cadre.

“We need to show that our party cadre is united. Victory does not matter at this stage. We need to show unity over victory. The candidates have been fielded on these basis. Let us see who wins,” the former Chief Minister said.

BJP and JD-S fielded Kupendra Reddy as the fifth candidate even as the election is being held for four seats only. BJP and JD (S) claimed that they would get the votes of independent MLAs and some of the Congress party legislators as well.

Sources said that the 222 MLAs out of 223 have cast their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections. BJP MLA from Yellapur seat Shivaram Hebbar had not turned out for the polling when this report was being filed.

The BJP which already witnessed the cross voting by MLA S.T. Somashekar is crossing its fingers over the move by MLA Hebbar.

Sources said that MLA Hebbar has maintained distance from the party for a long time.

They said that either he will cross vote or he will abstain from the voting.

BJP Chief Whip Doddanagouda G Patil said that the party will file a complaint with the Speaker U.T. Khader once the process of voting concludes.

“Disciplinary action will be initiated and the party will also seek his impeachment from the post of MLA,” he added.

He said that the whip was issued to all BJP MLAs.

“I had personally met MLA Somashekar and issued a whip. It was sent on WhatsApp as well. It has been decided to initiate action against him,” he said.

Meanwhile Gali Janardhana Reddy MLA from Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) said that he had cast his vote as per his conscience.

“Many others including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had contacted me. I have cast the vote as per the will of the people of my constituency,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor