Universities in MP will not suffer due to lack of funds: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 27 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said improving higher education in Madhya Pradesh would be his government’s top priority.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day seminar on India's New Education Policy-2020, organised at Bhopal, Yadav said the universities in Madhya Pradesh would not suffer due to lack of funds.

"If we register growth in all sectors, but fail to give quality education to our children, everything will be vain. Therefore, education is my top priority. I will make sure that not a single university in Madhya Pradesh suffers due to lack of funds," Yadav said.

He added that high level research should be encouraged and there should be competition among the universities.

"A healthy competition in research on different subjects will encourage our students to compete with top universities of the country. I would suggest that we include private institutions as well," he added.

Notably, before becoming Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav served as higher education minister in his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet and had made enormous reforms in the sector.

The Vice Chancellors of over 65 universities and over 500 educationists from across the country will be participating in the two-day seminar that commenced on Tuesday.

