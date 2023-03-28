University of Texas (Dallas) confers 'Lifetime Achievement Award' to distinguished alumni Naveen Jindal

New Delhi [India], March 28 : Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power, Naveen Jindal has been honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by the University of Texas (Dallas) for his accomplishments in industry, politics, and education.

An Alumni of UT Dallas 1992 batch, Naveen Jindal received the award in a ceremony held by the University on March 25 2023.

He is the second person to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Texas, Dallas after Nobel Laureate Aziz Sancar.

As a student at UT Dallas, Jindal served as both Student Government Vice President and President and earned the Student Leader of the Year Award.

He was recognized with the University's Distinguished Alumni award in 2010. To celebrate the enormous success of their most distinguished alumni, the University of Texas at Dallas honoured him by rechristening their School of Management as the Naveen Jindal School of Management in 2011.

This award is the highest honour that UT Dallas bestows on alumni, to recognize a graduate whose extraordinary contributions have bettered society, transformed UT Dallas, and inspired others to reach new heights of excellence.

