Unlike India, many countries try to resolve problems through arms: CJI Chandrachud

Aizawl, Sep 2 The Chief Justice of India (CJI), D.Y. Chandrachud, said on Saturday that unlike India, there are many countries in the world trying to resolve their problems through arms and weapons.

Inaugurating the new building of the Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court here, the CJI said: “We stand for rule of law, we stand for peaceful resolution of problems.

“The importance of our institutions is that we have replaced the culture of violence with the culture of dialogue, culture of tolerance, culture of understanding and the realisation of shared values to bring human happiness and human good.”

The CJI said that the members of Bars and others have a vital role to play in strengthening the institutions.

“Involvement of all is crucial to the stability and survival of our nation. Dialogue between the communities, and between various stakeholders is very vital,” the CJI said.

He also said that no human being is so important to course the change of history, but all of us together have the ability to contribute to a stable, peaceful and happy society.

On a lighter vein, the CJI said that many people ask him how he always maintains a smiling face despite handling so many crucial problems in the Supreme Court, "but now I ask Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga (who was also present on the occasion), how does he maintain a smiling face and good health at this age despite dealing with so many crucial problems".

The octogenarian Chief Minister was seen smiling on the dais along with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, other judges and dignitaries.

“From my behalf as well as the Chief Minister’s behalf, I can tell you that the secret of our smiling face is a sense of optimism for the betterment of our society. Also, parental genes, good luck and upbringing help us keep smiling,” the CJI told the gathering.

Giving the example of Uttar Pradesh, Justice Chandrachud said that in recent years, more women are joining the judiciary.

“To increase the number of women in both benches and Bars, a conducive environment is necessary,” he pointed out.

Appreciating the Mizo society, the CJI stressed the need for more judges and lawyers from the northeast region in the national capital and in the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud, expressing his gratitude to all the stakeholders for the completion of the new building of the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court, said that since court plays a crucial role in a successful judicial system, development of its premises and other necessary facilities is also equally important.

“But more significantly, we need to keep in mind that we must stand with the rule of law and stand with the peaceful resolution of law. The rule of law is what sustains this nation and this new building also signifies the rule of law in the state,” he added.

The new building of the Aizawl bench has been constructed at the New Capital Complex in Aizawl at a cost of Rs 4.62 crore.

The inaugural function was attended by Meghwal, Justice Sandeep Mehta, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, and Supreme Court judges Hrishikesh Roy and Ujjal Bhuyan, among others.

The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court was established on July 5, 1990. It used to function from Ainawn Veng, about 5 km from state capital Aizawl.

