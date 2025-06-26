Unnatural sex: CID submits closure report in case of ex-PM Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna

Bengaluru, June 26 The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has submitted a closure report in connection with the alleged forceful unnatural sex case against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, police sources confirmed on Thursday.

Suraj Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is in jail in connection with the obscene videos and sexual assault case against him.

The CID investigating the forceful unnatural sex case lodged by a JD(S) male office-bearer has submitted the B-report (closure report) to the Special Court for MLAs/MPs.

The CID sources stated that the closure report was filed by the investigators due to the shortage of evidence.

The case was initially lodged at Holenarasipura Rural police station. The case was registered under Sections 377 (unnatural sex) 342 (wrongful confinement) 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The victim had also registered his complaint with the DG and IGP and Hassan SP. Suraj Revanna was arrested on June 23, 2024 at the CEN police station and sent to prison.

Later, Suraj Revanna was released on bail from the Bengaluru Central Prison on July 22, 2024.

Reacting to the development, Suraj Revanna had said that it was a political conspiracy against him.

"Baseless allegations have been made against me and I outrightly reject these allegations. Things will be dealt with legally and an FIR has also been lodged," he had said.

The complainant alleged that he had met Suraj Revanna at a function organised by him. Impressed by his organisational skills, Suraj Revanna allegedly shared his mobile number and started sending cosy messages with love symbols.

The man was called to Suraj Revanna’s farmhouse where he was allegedly sexually abused.

Suraj Revanna's elder brother and former JD(S) MP, Prajwal Revanna has been arrested in connection with the sex videos and sexual assault case.

His father JD(S) MLA, HD Revanna was jailed and is out on conditional bail in a kidnapping case linked to the case.

His mother Bhavani Revanna is also facing an investigation in a kidnapping case related to one of the victims of the alleged sexual assault by Prajwal Revanna and was recently granted conditional bail by a court.

The Karnataka government had also handed over the second case of sexual assault involving Suraj Revanna to the CID.

Suraj Revanna is facing another case of sexual assault on a male JD(S) worker. The second case of sexual assault was registered against Suraj Revanna at Holenarasipura Rural police station on June 25, 2024 by the JD(S) worker.

The complainant in the second case had stated that he was sexually assaulted by Suraj Revanna four years ago and he remained quiet, swallowing the pain and humiliation all these days.

The complainant asserted that he was still a JD(S) worker and no one had instigated him to lodge the complaint against Suraj Revanna and he was filing it of his own will.

The case was registered under IPC's Sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The victim in the second case has also confessed that he was pressured by Suraj Revanna to file a complaint against the victim in the first case. He had alleged that the first victim was demanding Rs 5 crore from Suraj Revanna and making false charges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor