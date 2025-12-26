Unparalleled sacrifice of younger Sahibzadas inspires humanity: Punjab CM Mann

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 26 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, paying homage to Mata Gujri and the younger Sahibzadas -- Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh for the supreme sacrifice.

Highlighting the significance of the days of Shaheedi Sabha, CM Mann said all of Punjab observed these days as “Days of Mourning” as it was during this period that the tyrant rulers bricked alive the younger Sahibzadas of Dashmesh Pitaah.

“The entire world feels proud of this unparalleled and extraordinary sacrifice, an act not only revered by Punjabis and Indians but by humanity across the globe. Nearly 50 lakh devotees visit Fatehgarh Sahib during the Shaheedi Sabha to seek blessings at the holy shrine,” the CM said.

Interacting with the media here after paying obeisance, the Chief Minister said these great sacrifices remained unmatched in human history and would continue to inspire future generations to resist tyranny, oppression, and injustice.

“Every inch of this sacred land is blessed, drawing countless devotees who come to bow before this holy place. This pious soil is a source of inspiration not only for Sikhs but for the entire human race,” he said.

Referring to the sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, CM Mann said their supreme act to uphold the human rights to “follow one’s faith according to conscience stands unparalleled in human history”.

“The Sikh tradition remembers this as the ‘Nikkian jinda, vadde Saake’, a tragedy that even after more than three centuries, continues to evoke deep pain among Sikhs worldwide,” he said.

CM Mann said he prayed to the Almighty for Punjab’s continued prosperity, harmony, peace, and strengthening of human values of brotherhood and goodwill. The Chief Minister said he considered himself fortunate that the Almighty blessed him with the opportunity to serve the people of the state.

Sharing details about the arrangements for the millions of devotees arriving from around the world, CM Mann said: “The Punjab government has made extensive provisions for healthcare, transport, cleanliness, and security to ensure that no devotee faces inconvenience. Making such arrangements during the Shaheedi Sabha is the government’s foremost duty, which it fulfills with full dedication.”

The Chief Minister also mentioned that this year the 350th Shaheedi Diwas (martyrdom anniversary) of the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, is being commemorated with deep devotion and respect. He recalled that in November on the occasion of Guru’s martyrdom, the government announced the designation of three Takht towns as holy cities.

“The official notification has already been issued for granting holy-city status to the walled city area of Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo, and Anandpur Sahib, thereby fulfilling a long-standing demand of ‘sangat’ worldwide,” he added.

