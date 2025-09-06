Unprecedented flood crisis in five decades: Punjab Finance Minister Cheema

Chandigarh, Sep 6 Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Saturday said the state saw unprecedented flood crisis -- the worst in five decades.

The relentless rainfall in Punjab and the neighbouring hill states has triggered widespread devastation, affecting almost 2,000 villages across all districts.

Over 400,000 people have been impacted, with 43 reported deaths in 14 districts. The agricultural sector has suffered extensively with 172,000 hectares of farmland damaged in 18 districts.

Additionally, infrastructure, homes, and livestock have sustained significant losses.

The Ghaggar river's water level has also surpassed its danger mark of 750 feet.

The Finance Minister said that the state government has responded to the unprecedented floods with prompt action and empathy.

He emphasised the need for accountability and support from the BJP-led Union Government, stressing that this crisis demands a collaborative response rather than political opportunism.

Addressing the media, Finance Minister Cheema said despite the scale of destruction, the state government has mounted a swift and coordinated response.

He said more than 22,000 people have been evacuated to safer locations.

Approximately, 200 relief camps have been established across the state, currently sheltering over 7,000 displaced individuals.

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by 24 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), supported by 144 boats and a government helicopter.

The Finance Minister said the Revenue Department has released Rs 71 crore to support relief efforts.

“Demonstrating solidarity, the entire Cabinet and all MLAs have pledged to donate one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Additionally, Aam Aadmi Party MPs from Punjab in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have committed to utilising their discretionary funds to aid flood victims. Our Excise and Taxation Department has also contributed Rs 50 lakh to this noble cause,” he said.

Expressing disappointment over the response of the Union government, he criticised the lack of substantive support, stating that Union Ministers and teams have merely visited for photo opportunities without announcing any relief packages or financial aid.

He also rejected the Centre's claims that illegal mining is the reason for Punjab's floods, calling it a blatant display of bias against the state.

He also questioned why the Centre fails to explain the causes of floods in other states, highlighting the inconsistency in their approach.

The Minister condemned the Centre's attempt to politicise the issue, stating that instead of supporting Punjab, a state that has significantly contributed to the nation's development and made sacrifices for its protection, the BJP at Centre is engaging in petty politics.

