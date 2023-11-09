Unprovoked firing by Pakistan rangers in Jammu's Ramgarh & Arnia sectors

Jammu, Nov 9 Pakistan rangers on Thursday resorted to unprovoked firing on the International Border (IB) in J&K.

Official sources said that Pakistan rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors of J&K.

“One Border Security Force (BSF) trooper sustained injuries. He has been shifted to a hospital for treatment. More details are awaited,” sources said.

The BSF gave a befitting reply to Pakistani rangers, officials said.

"During night intervening 8/9 Nov 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded by BSF troops," BSF said.

This is the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan rangers on the International Border during the last 10 days.

On October 26 there was a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Arnia sector of Jammu. On October 17 Pak Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing towards BSF troops in which two BSF personnel received bullet injuries

Following a renewed ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in February 2021, there has been a relative calm on the borders. But in the recent past, incidents of violation have been reported from the Pakistan side. There have been infiltration bids which were foiled and several cases of weapons droppings for terrorists using drones.

