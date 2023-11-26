Unseasonal rain, hailstorm lash Gujarat; 17 killed

Gandhinagar, Nov 26 Normal life was affected on Sunday in most places in Gujarat including Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Rajkot as the state received unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm, an official said, adding at least 17 people were killed in lightning strikes.

An official from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said that the sudden weather change, particularly severe in several districts, was responsible for these fatalities.

Dahod district witnessed three deaths; Bharuch two, and one each in Amreli, Surendranagar, Mehsana, Botad, Panchamahal, Kheda, Sabarkantha, Surat, and Ahmedabad districts.

Gujarat on Sunday suddenly experienced a drastic shift in the weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of more rainfall and hailstorms for November 27.

The rains have affected over 155 talukas across Gujarat, with the Saurashtra region bearing significant impacts.

Major cities, including Surat, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar, experienced heavy rainfall, while poor visibility due to fog posed commuting challenges. Talala in Gir Somnath district recorded the highest rainfall of 46 mm.

Other areas in Saurashtra like Vanthali in Junagadh (43 mm), Dasada in Surendranagar (36 mm), Patan-Veraval in Gir Somnath (35 mm), and Keshod in Junagadh (29 mm), also received substantial rainfall.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned the fishermen along the southern Gujarat coast, cautioning against widespread rain and thunderstorms with wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.

In the coming days, heavy rainfall is anticipated in several districts.

Surat and Navsari might face heavy rainfall, while coastal districts like Junagadh, Gir-Somnath, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Rajkot, and Botad are expected to receive heavy rain until Monday.

Other districts such as Ahmedabad, Tapi, Dang, Chhota Udepur, and Dahod are also likely to experience similar conditions.

