Unseasonal rain lashes Gujarat; normal life affected

Gandhinagar, Nov 26 Normal life was affected on Sunday in most places in Gujarat including Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Rajkot as the state received unseasonal rainfall, an official said.

The downpour led to widespread water-logging, disrupting traffic and affecting several local events, including weddings.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed this unexpected weather to a persistent trough in the easterlies, originating from a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea.

This has resulted in thunderstorms and heavy rains across the region.

On November 27, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely in many parts of southern Gujarat and Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli.

Few places in northern Gujarat and districts of Saurashtra like Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Gir-Somnath, Botad, and Diu may also witness similar weather.

