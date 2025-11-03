Unseasonal rains disrupt daily life across Gujarat, climate change evident in weather pattern

Gandhinagar, Nov 3 Gujarat is witnessing an unusual weather phenomenon marked by a mix of winter chill and unexpected rainfall, creating a dual-season atmosphere across the state. While light to moderate showers have been recorded in several regions, heavy rains have lashed parts of South Gujarat and Saurashtra, causing disruptions in daily life and raising concerns among farmers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that this spell of unseasonal rain is likely to continue on Monday, urging both citizens and farmers to remain cautious.

According to official data, 43 talukas received rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Dwarka recording the highest at 1.38 inches, followed by Bhavnagar (0.87 inches) and Morbi (0.79 inches). Areas like Halvad, Sojitra, and Khedbrahma also witnessed moderate showers.

The IMD has predicted more scattered rain in North Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Patan, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli, along with cloudy conditions and light rain in parts of Central and South Gujarat, including Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, and Valsad. The unseasonal rainfall has disrupted public life, leading to waterlogging on roads, traffic slowdowns, and growing anxiety among farmers about damage to standing crops.

Experts say this weather anomaly is a clear reflection of climate change, as unpredictable rain systems are becoming more frequent and impacting agriculture, infrastructure, and livelihoods across the state. Meanwhile, a contrasting weather trend is unfolding across North and Central India, where temperatures are gradually dipping, signaling the onset of winter.

Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana are expected to remain dry this week with minimum temperatures ranging between 15 degree Celsius and 18 degree Celsius, while a new Western Disturbance is set to bring rain and strong winds to several northern states from November 3 to 5.

Meteorologists note that the country is witnessing a unique shift in weather dynamics — with heavy rains in the east and south, and intensifying cold in the north. This, they warn, is part of a broader climate transition that demands greater preparedness and sustainable mitigation efforts to protect India’s agrarian and urban systems from growing climate volatility.

