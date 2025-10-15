UNTCC Chiefs witness integrated technology demonstration at Agra

New Delhi, Oct 15 The United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave 2025, hosted by the Indian Army in New Delhi from October 14, continued on Wednesday with the chiefs witnessing an Integrated New Age Technology demonstration.

The UNTCC Chiefs travelled to Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where they witnessed an Integrated New Age Technology Demonstration and were shown an array of New Generation Equipment by the Indian Army.

The demonstration underscored India’s emphasis on Atmanirbharata (self-reliance) and its ability to field modern, innovative and cost-effective solutions to meet contemporary operational challenges in peacekeeping and beyond.

The Delegates also visited the Taj Mahal, one of the world’s most celebrated monuments, symbolising harmony and universal heritage.

This was followed by a visit to the Heritage Centre at Kalakriti, where participants witnessed a cultural show highlighting India’s artistic legacy and rich traditions.

The visit also provided an opportunity for interaction with artisans and to witness India’s unique heritage crafts.

The Delegates, later in the evening, will also witness a Light and Sound Show at the Red Fort in the capital, which will narrate India’s civilisational journey and milestones of national pride.

The UNTCC Chiefs will travel to the venue by Delhi Metro, a world-class technological milestone in India’s journey to modernity and sustainable urban mobility.

The UNTCC Chiefs would gain first-hand experience of India’s technological drive, spanning from urban transit to military preparedness, reflecting a holistic national vision of progress, resilience and global relevance.

According to officials, Day Two of the Conclave successfully blended operational demonstration with cultural outreach, reinforcing India’s role as a nation that not only contributes towards shared aspirations of global peace and stability through its military advancements, but also projects its civilisational ethos and heritage as a bridge of friendship among nations.

The Conclave will conclude on Thursday with final deliberations, interaction with industry and summation of outcomes, setting the way forward for stronger, inclusive and sustainable UN peacekeeping operations.

