Untimely Ratha Yatra celebrations: Sudarsan Pattnaik writes to Odisha CM seeking intervention

Bhubaneswar, May 23 Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday wrote to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging the state government to take steps towards standardising the dates of the Ratha Yatra celebrated globally, and to intervene in the continued use of the term "Jagannath Dham" for the newly constructed Digha Jagannath Temple in West Bengal.

In his letter, Pattnaik expressed concern over the growing practice of organizations, particularly the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), conducting Snana Yatra and Ratha Yatra celebrations abroad on dates different from those followed by Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

“While we truly appreciate their devotion and enthusiasm, I humbly appeal to you to kindly take appropriate steps to encourage these organisations to observe these sacred festivals in alignment with the traditional dates as per the Puri Jagannath Temple calendar,” urged Pattnaik in his letter.

He further noted that although the temple administration had raised the issue with these groups earlier, the variations still persist.

"Ratha Yatra is not merely a festival; it is a profound spiritual tradition and a vital symbol of our cultural identity. Celebrating it on a unified date across the world will strengthen the spiritual bond among Jagannath devotees and uphold the sanctity of this divine occasion," Pattnaik wrote.

The sand artist also welcomed the Odisha CM’s earlier outreach to his West Bengal counterpart regarding the naming of a project in Digha as "Jagannath Dham".

However, as the name had not yet been changed, he requested further intervention to protect the cultural and religious sanctity associated with Lord Jagannath.

Thanking the Chief Minister for his efforts in promoting Odisha’s rich heritage, Pattnaik concluded his letter with a humble appeal to safeguard Mahaprabhu Jagannath’s legacy both within and beyond the borders of the state.

It is worth noting that ISKCON has recently courted controversy with the announcement to organize Rath Yatra programmes in London on different dates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor