'Unwavering commitment to building robust, self-reliant defence sector', PM Modi dedicates naval combatants to nation

Mumbai, Jan 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation after their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard.

“The commissioning of three frontline naval combatants will strengthen our efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment our quest towards self-reliance,” said the Prime Minister.

He said that the commissioning of three frontline naval combatants underscores India's unwavering commitment to building a robust and self-reliant defence sector

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and two deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar among others were present on the occasion.

According to the government release, the commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realizing India’s vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security. These combatants have been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders as a tribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat. Together they embody a credible, cohesive, future-ready and combat-ready force.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Surat has enhanced capabilities over previous classes with improved design and advanced weapon systems. It supports various helicopter operations.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates. INS Nilgiri features advanced stealth technologies and reduced radar signatures. It is designed for multi-role operations with modern aviation facilities.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India’s growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France. INS Vaghsheer is a Scorpene-class submarine, known for its stealth and versatility in missions, including anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, equipped with advanced sonar and missile systems.

