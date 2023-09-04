UP: 1 held for issuing death threat to Dhirendra Shastri

By IANS | Published: September 4, 2023 05:15 AM2023-09-04T05:15:04+5:302023-09-04T05:20:02+5:30

Bareilly, Sep 4 The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill self-styled godman ...

UP: 1 held for issuing death threat to Dhirendra Shastri | UP: 1 held for issuing death threat to Dhirendra Shastri

UP: 1 held for issuing death threat to Dhirendra Shastri

Google NewsNext

Bareilly, Sep 4 The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of the Bagheshwar Dham, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Raj Kumar Agarwal, said, "We have arrested one Anas Ansari for issuing a death threat to Dhirendra Shastri in a post on the social media platform Instagram."

The arrest was made after a member of a local Hindu group lodged an FIR regarding the social media post at the Hafizganj police station earlier on Sunday.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :congresspitrodadelhimodideepikabjpwest-bengaldeepika-padukoneajay-devgnthakur