UP: 1 held for issuing death threat to Dhirendra Shastri
By IANS | Published: September 4, 2023 05:15 AM2023-09-04T05:15:04+5:302023-09-04T05:20:02+5:30
Bareilly, Sep 4 The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill self-styled godman ...
Bareilly, Sep 4 The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of the Bagheshwar Dham, an official said.
Superintendent of Police (Rural), Raj Kumar Agarwal, said, "We have arrested one Anas Ansari for issuing a death threat to Dhirendra Shastri in a post on the social media platform Instagram."
The arrest was made after a member of a local Hindu group lodged an FIR regarding the social media post at the Hafizganj police station earlier on Sunday.
--IANS
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app