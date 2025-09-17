UP: 19-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide in Banda; Note Found Asking to Be Cremated Next to Cousin

A 19-year-old woman, identified as Shikha, committed suicide by suicide at her home in Paras village, Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. The incident occurred when Shikha’s father was in Gujarat and her mother was in an agricultural field at the time. The body was discovered after the mother returned home from the field and alerted the police. The body was taken into police custody and sent for an autopsy.

Police said that four days earlier, Shikha’s cousin, Abhishek, had died of a snake bite in Delhi. Disturbed by his death, Shikha reportedly took her own life.

Officers examining the scene found a suicide note written on Shikha’s hand. The note read,: “I have no will to live. Cremate me next to Abhishek. Call Ranu too. Don’t worry, mother. Take care of Kallu after I’m gone.” Shikha was reportedly engaged to a man named Ranu.

The Shivagarh police are investigating the case and awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death.