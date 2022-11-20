UP: 2 arrested after encounter with police in Ghaziabad

Two miscreants opened fire on the police while the cops were carrying out checking in the early hours of Sunday. The two were then arrested by police.

The incident took place in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. Following this, Police party retaliated and in due course one of them got injured. Police said both men had over half a dozen cases of robbery and theft against them.

"During checking a bike was stopped in Ghaziabad by police personnel upon which the rider and his accomplice fired at them. One of them fell while the other was injured in retaliatory firing. Both had over half a dozen cases of robbery and theft registered against them," said Swatantra Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Indirapuram.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

