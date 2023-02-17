UP: 2 killed, several injured as tractor trolly overturns in Moradabad

Two people died while several others were injured after a tractor trolly overturned near the Sahaspur border in the Kanth police station area of Moradabad district on Thursday night, said the police.

The two deceased persons were identified as the residents of Sambhal and died while they were being taken to the hospital, added the police.

The preliminary probe of the accident revealed that the accident occurred due to the vehicle's overspeeding.

According to the police, the trolly coming from Sambhal was carrying over 45 devotees, added the police, informed Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Meena and other policemen reached the spot.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

