UP: 2 Men Accused of Sexually Harassing Two Schoolgirls in Deoria Nabbed After Encounter With Police (Watch Videos)

Two persons accused of sexually harassing two girls while they were returning from their school last week were arrested on Monday, October 7, after an encounter which left them injured in their legs.

Accused Dheeraj Patel and Ritik, aged between 18-20 years, allegedly fired shots when a police team surrounded them acting on a tip-off, Additional Superintendent of Police Deependra Nath Chowdhury said.

Police Shot Two Accused for Harassing Girl Students

Two miscreants who were harassing girl students in Deoria district of #UttarPradesh were shot in a police encounter. Dheeraj Patel and Hrithik Yadav have been arrested. Their two accomplices are absconding. pic.twitter.com/XyQw3SL3qV — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 7, 2024

In the exchange of fire that ensued, both of them received bullet injuries in their legs, he said, adding two countrymade pistols and cartridges were recovered from them. The encounter took place at the Kanchanpur-Sirathia Gotha Road in the Tarkulwa police station area, he said. They have been admitted in a hospital and their condition is out of danger, the ASP said.

Also Read | Train accident averted by alert loco pilot in UP's Raebareli.

He said that the two allegedly tried to sexually harass the two schoolgirls on October 4 when they were returning to their homes. The school administration lodged an FIR with the Tarkulwa police station.