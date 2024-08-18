UP: 2000 additional buses to offer free Raksha Bandhan ride for women

Lucknow, Aug 18 The Uttar Pradesh government has arranged 2,000 additional buses to provide 24x7 free bus travel for women, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

These buses along with Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses will facilitate easy and convenient free bus travel for mothers, sisters, and daughters on the auspicious day.

Following the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 2,000 additional buses will be deployed on August 19, to ensure that women can travel without inconvenience despite the increased passenger load.

For several years, the Yogi government has been offering free bus rides for women on Raksha Bandhan. This year, the service will be available from midnight on August 18 to midnight on August 19. This initiative is expected to benefit lakhs of women across the state.

Transport Corporation has implemented several key measures to ensure safe, smooth, and free travel for women on Raksha Bandhan.

Bus services will be adjusted based on expected passenger loads, with extra buses assigned to high-demand areas. Drivers and conductors have been instructed to wear uniforms and maintain courteous behaviour.

In addition to offering free travel, the state government has also introduced special incentives for drivers and conductors. For the Raksha Bandhan period and the upcoming police examination, they will receive a Rs 3,000 bonus for 15 days to ensure their presence and smooth operation of services. Workshop and technical staff will also receive up to Rs 1,200 in incentives.

Steps have also been taken to maintain the cleanliness of bus and bus stands, rigorous route inspections and breathalyzer tests for drivers and conductors.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a 'dhaga' (sacred thread) or amulet called the rakhi around the wrists of their brothers, who make a promise to protect their sisters and take care of them.

Raksha Bandhan, which means "the bond of protection, obligation and care", is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan. The festival, which has been celebrated for ages, continues to hold a significant place in Indian culture despite the advent of the modern era.

According to mythological tales, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger with his Sudarshan Chakra. Seeing this, Draupadi tore a portion of her sari to apply a bandage to his finger.

Lord Krishna was deeply touched by her gesture and promised to protect her, which he did when she faced public humiliation at the hands of Dushasan, one of the Kaurav brothers who tried to disrobe her.

With that promise began the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, which has since then continued for centuries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor