UP: 30 injured as bus rams into another vehicle, biker killed too

Lucknow, Aug 12 Thirty people were seriously injured when a roadways bus collided with a DCM vehicle on Friday morning on the Lucknow-Bahraich highway.

An hour after the accident, another mishap took place when a bike rider rammed his two-wheeler into the bus from behind. He died on the spot.

According to reports, the bus was on its way to Bahraich when the incident took place under the Ramnagar police circle near Chandanpur village

The DCM driver was also seriously injured.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the hospital.

Station house officer (SHO) Ramnagar, Santosh Singh said that there were 27 passengers in the bus. He said that seven persons, including two women, were critically injured and have been admitted to the district hospital.

