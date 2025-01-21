UP Accident: 22-Tyre Dumper Hangs in Mid-Air After Breaking Chambal River Bridge Railing in Badhpura (Watch Video)

A 22-tyre dumper truck hanged in mid-air after breaking the Chambal River Bridge railing in Uttar Pradesh's Badhpura on Tuesday morning, January 21. According to the information, the accident took place when the dumper was avoiding a car heading towards it.

According to the information, the driver and helper escaped unhurt from the vehicle. The accident occurred due to dense fog in the area, which led to zero visibility. The dumper was carrying gravel from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

Etawah, Uttar Pradesh: A 22-tire dumper broke through the Chambal River Bridge railing in Badhpura after avoiding a car, hanging mid-air. The driver and helper escaped. The accident, caused by fog, involved the dumper carrying gravel from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/yLnYu31XwQ — IANS (@ians_india) January 21, 2025

Visuals shared by the news agency IANS show the front driver cabin of a dumper truck hanging from a broken bridge. However, no injuries and casualties were reported.