UP Accident: 38 Injured After Truck Rams Into Bus Carrying Pilgrims From Maharashtra to Varanasi (Watch Video)

An apple-laden truck rammed into a bus carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra here, injuring 38 passengers in the early hours on Monday, November 11. The accident occurred around 1 am when the bus carrying more than 50 pilgrims was coming from Kalyan in Maharashtra.

A bus carrying devotees from Maharashtra was travelling from Ayodhya to Varanasi collided with a truck, leaving around 30 people injured. They are undergoing treatment at the CHC, and eight people have been referred to the district hospital," said CO Sadar Sultanpur Prashant Singh.

Among the injured were several women, the local police said. "With police assistance, the injured were transported to the local community health centre. Nine passengers with serious injuries were referred to Sultanpur District Medical College for further treatment," a police official said.

CO Sadar Sultanpur Prashant Singh on Bus Accident

VIDEO | "A bus carrying devotees from Maharashtra was travelling from Ayodhya to Varanasi collided with a truck, leaving around 30 people injured. They are undergoing treatment at the CHC, eight people have been referred to district hospital," says CO Sadar Sultanpur Prashant… pic.twitter.com/gmmwEtTQKA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2024

Police Circle Officer (Lambhua) Abdus Salam said the bus had left Maharashtra approximately 15 days ago, with pilgrims bound for religious sites in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. "After visiting temples in Ujjain and other destinations in Madhya Pradesh, the bus entered Uttar Pradesh. Following a stop for dinner, the bus departed from Ayodhya for Kashi," he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Road Accident: ST Bus Crashes Into Divider In Matunga; No Traffic Disruption or Injuries Reported.

"Around 1 am, the driver parked the bus near a tea shop along the Sultanpur-Varanasi four-lane road, behind the Muslim cemetery in Lambhua Nagar Panchayat, and stepped out with an assistant to get tea while most passengers were asleep inside," the officer said.

At this time, a truck loaded with apples rammed into the the parked bus, he added. The police control room dispatched ambulances and officers to the site. All the injured were taken to the community health centre for treatment. The truck driver fled the scene, but the truck has been seized, and police are conducting further legal action.