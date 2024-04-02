UP Accident: Five Killed, Three Injured After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Autorickshaw in Chitrakoot (Watch Video)

Five were killed and three others were critically injured when a speeding dumper vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district on Monday night, April 1. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

According to initial reports, people disembarked from a train at the Karvi Railway Station in the early hours of Tuesday and took an auto to travel to Chitrakoot. There were a total of 8 people in the auto.

Visuals from the Accident Site:

The speeding dumper, coming from the Bharatkup side, collided with the auto on the highway near Amnapur. Three people died on the spot, while five were sent to the district hospital, where doctors declared two brought dead.