UP Accident: Truck Crashes into Sweet Shop on Bahraich-Lucknow Highway (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2024 08:18 AM2024-10-28T08:18:35+5:302024-10-28T08:18:46+5:30
A truck collided with a car and crashed into a sweet shop on the Bahraich-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Monday, October 28. According to the information, the truck driver lost his control and hit the vehicle on the road, which later crashed into the store. However, there were no reports of casualties in the accident.
Visuals From Accident Site
VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: A truck collided with a car and crashed into a sweet shop on the Bahraich-Lucknow Highway. There are no casualties. Further details are awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2024
