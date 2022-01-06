UP Al-Qaeda case: NIA files charge sheet against 5

New Delhi, Jan 6 The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Thursday said that it has filed a charge sheet against five Al-Qaeda operatives for trying to carry out IED blast in Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA chargesheeted Museeruddin, Minhaj Ahmad, Shakeel, Mustaqeem and Mohammad Moid under sections 120-B, 121, 121A, 122 and 123 of IPC, sections 16, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P) Act, section 120B of IPC read with section 25 1 (B) (a) of Arms Act and sections 4, 5 and 6 of Explosive Substances Act.

The charge sheet was filed before a special NIA court in Lucknow.

Initially a case in this respect was lodged with ATS Gomti Nagar Police Station of Lucknow in July 2021. Later, the investigation of the matter was taken over by the NIA.

The investigation of the NIA revealed that accused Minhaj Ahmad was radicalized online by two Al Qaida terrorists based in Jammu and Kashmir. He had entered into a conspiracy with them for further recruiting members for Al-Qaeda affiliate AGH (Ansaar Gajwatul Hind) and for committing terrorist acts.

Minhaj recruited Museeruddin into Al Qaida fold and involved him in the conspiracy for committing terrorist acts in UP.

Museeruddin and Minhaj Ahmad procured arms, ammunitions, explosive material and conducted reconnaissance of vulnerable areas for carrying out blasts.

Other three accused Shakeel, Mohd. Mustaqeem and Mohammad Moid aided and abetted Minhaj and Museeruddin in procuring weapons and ammunitions, thus becoming a party in furtherance of the conspiracy.

