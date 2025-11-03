UP artisans register record sales of Rs 4.20 crore in Mati Kala Fairs

Lucknow, Nov 3 The Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board has achieved record-breaking sales of over Rs 4.20 crore during the current financial year through a series of state, regional, and district-level Mati Kala fairs, an official said on Monday.

The total sales mark a significant increase of Rs 91 lakh as compared to the previous year, reflecting a 27.7 per cent growth despite fewer stalls being set up this year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to uplift traditional artisans and promote indigenous crafts has been a key driver behind this success, the official said in a statement.

The state government’s focused approach to marketing, branding, and training is enabling the state’s pottery products to reach both national and international markets, it said.

The 10-day Mati Kala Mahotsav held at Khadi Bhavan, Lucknow, from October 10 to 19, clocked sales of Rs 1.22 crore from 56 stalls. Similarly, the 7-day regional fairs organised in Gorakhpur, Agra, Kanpur Dehat, and Moradabad from October 13 to 19 saw 126 stalls generate sales of Rs 78.84 lakh.

In addition, the 3-day district-level Mati Kala fairs held across 70 districts from October 17 to 19 achieved Rs 2.19 crore in total sales through 509 stalls.

In FY 2024-25, 878 stalls had achieved Rs 3.29 crore in sales.

The higher turnover this year, despite fewer stalls, shows improved product quality, better fair management, and stronger market linkages. This reflects growing consumer interest in traditional pottery products and increasing confidence among artisans, the statement said.

The Mati Kala Board aims to continue empowering artisans through advanced training, design development, exhibition management, and branding initiatives, ensuring long-term economic sustainability.

The Yogi Adityanath government established the Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board to protect and promote traditional crafts, strengthen artisans’ economic security, and generate employment through innovation.

Through this initiative, thousands of families have gained new avenues of self-reliance, and traditional pottery has found a renewed identity in modern markets, the statement said.

A landmark decision under this initiative allows members of the Prajapati community to extract clay free of cost from village ponds, significantly reducing input costs and facilitating uninterrupted production.

According to the CEO, Khadi and Village Industries and GM, Mati Kala Board, the state government’s consistent support and targeted programmes have enabled artisans to connect directly with consumers.

