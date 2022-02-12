UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to make Kannauj's perfume industry a global brand: Modi

Talking about the Kannauj's perfume, Modi in UP's rally said, "We are trying to make this perfume a global brand, We are working for this at the cost of Kannauj's perfume in the world."

"The perfume industry of Kannauj is also a witness to the politics of extreme family members. He has defamed the perfume business here with his corruption, by his black exploits. He linked perfume with corruption," he added.

Talking about the advantage of internal perfume factory he said, "The works which seem small to them, we see in them the solution for the progress of the poor. We were concerned about those who either don't have land or have very little. We were concerned about those sisters for whom animal husbandry is a means of self-reliance, self-respect."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.