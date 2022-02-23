UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling officials seal EVMs and VVPATs on the closing of voting for the fourth phase of UP

Polling officials seal EVMs and VVPATs on the closing of voting for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. See the visuals here,

Visuals from polling booth number 305 in 175 Lucknow Cantt constituency pic.twitter.com/AtPizA1REX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022



Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today held its fourth phase of elections successfully which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.



